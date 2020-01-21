No lifts: Pregnant, elderly struggle at TNSCB colony

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents who recently moved to TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam are facing a mobility crisis of a different sort. Many of them allotted homes on higher floors claim to be facing hardship due to erratic lift service. Some of these are pregnant women and persons with health issues. While the ground and first floors are usually allotted to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and those with medical conditions, not all of them get accommodated. Take for instance the case of Chinnasamy Chidambaram. “I have kidney problems and am undergoing dialysis,” says the 53-year-old man.

“I return from work after 10pm. By then the lifts are shut and I have to climb all the way up to sixth floor. Lifts begin functioning again only at 6am.” A Nallathambi, head of a residents of welfare associations there says he has written about it several times to the authorities, but did not get a response. “There are many residents aged over 65 living on the floors 5, 6, and 7. The lifts do not work at nights and keep developing snags,” he says.

The grandmother of a pregnant woman has similar complaints. “We live in the sixth floor. It would not matter if the lifts worked regularly,” she says. The woman claims her family was allotted a house at sixth floor though they requested for ground floor and there were empty houses at that point. “Some brokers approached us saying they could get us a house on the ground floor if we paid `8,000,” she says. “The officials simply said climbing stairs would bless my granddaughter with normal delivery.”

Speaking to Express, an official said there was no rule to grant houses in lower floors for pregnant women. “It is, depending on availability, done on a humanitarian basis. As for senior citizens, it would be done on a seniority basis,” the official said. The official also denied claims that houses on the ground and first floors were given in return for commissions.