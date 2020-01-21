RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be in Chennai for 2 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which he will address topics related to water conservation and management. He will be talking about new projects that will be undertaken by the Sangh throughout country.

Mohan Bhagwat will also be participating in a function organized by Shri Kanchi Mahaswami Trust to inaugurate the ‘Anugraha Varsha,’ an exhibition on the life and teachings of the Mahaswami of Kanchi and will also release ‘Param Vani’ which is the Hindi translation of ‘Deivathin Kural’.

