Sweeping under Sowcarpet

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Luscious food at affordable prices and street-shopping are undeniably the fabric of Sowcarpet. But this friendly neighbourhood is fast earning a reputation of being a civic nightmare. Illegal parking on the already-narrow roads, poor garbage collection and lack of stormwater drains are piled-up woes that remain unattended, complain residents.

“It just rained for about half an hour on Saturday and there was water stagnation in half of the streets here. Last year’s monsoon too, like all the previous years, has been very bad. We had to wade through sewage mixed rainwater in the streets or wait till the Corporation workmen pumped out water,” said H Ankit, one of the residents of Sowcarpet. Despite tall promises of installing stormwater drains, the construction work has begun only recently in a few streets. But at a snail’s pace, rue residents.

Parking problems

Added to these issues is the nightmare of illegal parking. Weekends especially spell trouble as cars occupy the narrow roads, leaving no space for pedestrians. “Previously, parking encroachment was only rampant on Mint Street. But now, residents of most of the streets in Sowcarpet are facing this problem. These vehicles cannot be towed as the streets are too narrow for towing vehicles to enter. The officials must think of an alternative,” said Pooja Sharma, another resident.

Though the officials have been rebuking shoppers for illegal parking, they are not the only ones to be blamed, say locals. One of them on the condition of anonymity said, “Each building in the area has at least six floors and parking space for not more than two motorbikes. So, the residents too park their vehicles on the road, blocking space.”

Waste matters

Another concern is the poor garbage collection. After the civic body removed dustbins in the area about six months back, to encourage segregation at source, residents say the garbage collection has been almost non-prevalent. “Some days, the vehicles do not come at all and some of them do not take garbage if it is not segregated. So people who are unaware about segregation dispose it of on the sides of the roads. The civic body could conduct awareness drives or provide at least one to two bins per area,” said P Manoj, a resident.When contacted, the official concerned from Chennai Corporation said policies are being drafted to provide alternate parking space and that they will look into other issues.