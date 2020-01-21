Untreated sewage pumped into canal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raw sewage gushed down from a broken pipe alongside the Buckingham Canal road in Tondiarpet on Monday. The untreated sewage was let out alongside the road causing discomfort to commuters. Instead of fixing the pipe, a pathway was created to discharge the water into the canal. People in the locality said this was happening for a week.

Nagaraj, a worker part of the Thiruvottiyur-Manali bridge construction, just next to the spot where sewage is being discharged said, the sewage water flowing alongside the road is causing problems, especially construction workers.

‘’The stench is unbearable,’’ said Nagaraj. Two weeks ago, the workers found sewage flowing from a nearby pipe across the bridge and got it fixed by filing complaints to the Water Resources Department.

‘’There are petroleum companies in the area and officials need to find out from where the sewage is being let out,’’ added Nagaraj.

Water Resources Department officials said they will send engineers to the spot at the earliest. ‘’Untreated sewage should not be discharged in the canal and we will take action after an inspection,’’ said the official.

