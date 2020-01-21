Woman held for kidnapping child

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly seven days after an eight-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged woman from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the city police rescued the baby on Monday. Police have arrested the woman who has been identified as E Revathi of West Mambalam who brought the child to Institute of Child Health in Egmore.

Revathi was married to one Elangovan who works as a tailor and the couple have a girl child. They wanted a boy child.

“The couple were advised by their friends to go to Marina and kidnap a child. On January 12, Revathi met a couple and said she wanted to feature the boy in a movie. Believing this, the couple agreed and the woman took them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said a police officer.

After the woman did not return, the couple searched for the boy and after they could not find him they filed a complaint.