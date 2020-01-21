Woman held for kidnapping child
Nearly seven days after an eight month old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped by an middle aged woman from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the city police rescued the baby on Monday.
CHENNAI: Nearly seven days after an eight-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged woman from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the city police rescued the baby on Monday. Police have arrested the woman who has been identified as E Revathi of West Mambalam who brought the child to Institute of Child Health in Egmore.
Revathi was married to one Elangovan who works as a tailor and the couple have a girl child. They wanted a boy child.
“The couple were advised by their friends to go to Marina and kidnap a child. On January 12, Revathi met a couple and said she wanted to feature the boy in a movie. Believing this, the couple agreed and the woman took them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said a police officer.
After the woman did not return, the couple searched for the boy and after they could not find him they filed a complaint.