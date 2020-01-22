Home Cities Chennai

2 held after viral video of cake cutting on road 

Gangster Binu’s infamous birthday bash tradition refuses to die down in the city.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gangster Binu’s infamous birthday bash tradition refuses to die down in the city. Two youth were recently arrested  after a video of them cutting a cake with a sickle in the middle of a road went viral. On January 11, Kamesh, who is pursuing law degree in Tirupati, was invited by his friends for a surprise birthday party. “The friends had bought him a cake and made him cut it with a sickle on the road near MMDA colony,” said a police officer.They also posted a video of the incident on social media. Maduravoyal police learnt of the incident and arrested Kamesh and his friend Murali. 

Techie kills self

Chennai: A 28-year-old IT professional committed suicide in his hostel at Thorapakkam on Monday evening. Police said they recovered a suicide note. According to police, Mukesh Babu, of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was working in a software company at Thoraipakkam. “Recently, he quit and was depressed. On Monday, his hostel friends knocked his door. As there was no response, they informed the hostel staff, who broke open the door only to find him dead,” a police officer said. In the note, he alleged that three friends were mentally harassing him. Police have registered a case. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050). 

