Home Cities Chennai

Art transforms lives

A Jaya, general manager, NGO Sahodaran, and Sabitha, a queer activist greet each other with a warm hug.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kattiyakari troupe’s Manjal was about manual scavengers  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Jaya, general manager, NGO Sahodaran, and Sabitha, a queer activist greet each other with a warm hug. The transwomen have a friendly banter as they skim through photographs by P Abhijith, portraying the lives of transgender people from different regions. On Sunday, Raga Sudha Hall was bustling, carrying forward the infectious energy from the first day of Thirunar Vizha (Rainbow festival). 

“For once, the transgender artistes were not asked to dress ‘appropriately’ or follow a set of restrictions. The stage was open for them to express their true selves with wholehearted acceptance and encouragement from the audience. The response for our first-time initiative has been overwhelming. Open discussions on sensitive topics circling the lives of transgender persons are brought to the limelight and not brushed under the carpets,” said Srijith Sundaram, director of Kattiyakari and co-organiser of the event. The cultural events were held in collaboration with Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha and Nirangal, an NGO.

Blurring the lines
The second day of the Vizha began with a documentary screening by Kerala-based photographer P Abhijith. The film revolved around Kerala’s first trans couple — Surya and Ishaan. “I’ve been working with transpersons for more than a decade now. Earlier, I used to shy away from them because of fear but now we’re good friends. I read about Surya and Ishaan’s story on Facebook and decided to shoot a documentary. These are stories that need to be told,” shared Abhijith whose photographs on the same theme were also exhibited in the hall. 

The stage was also open for discussions on the lives of marginalised communities and saw several riveting performances. One such performance was Manjal — about the lives of manual scavengers — by Kattiyakari troupe . 

Forms of expressions
Several cultural events were also staged. Danseuse Narthaki Nataraj’s Bharatanatyam performance, where she narrated a portion from Mahabharata featuring the story of Ambai, was one of the highlights. Every session was interspersed with trans persons reading out excerpts from the books penned by members from the community. The day ended with a panel discussion, where Sabitha, a queer activist; Surya and Ishaan, trans couple; Sivasri, an entrepreneur; Gomathi D, a transgender; Kamali, branch manager, Kolapasi, and Sheethal Shyam, a human rights activist, discussed several aspects — from establishing livelihoods to seeking acceptance in society. The session was moderated by TN Sankari, co-founder, Nirangal Charitable Trust.

“Life wasn’t a bed of roses for anyone here. Some committed suicide and some were killed. Some of us here survived because we believed we could beat the negativity. The common questions we encounter are on our sexual lives and how sex reassignment surgeries work. My answer is straight-forward. What sex is to you, it’s the same for us. We have our way of expressing desires. Beyond gender and sex organs, we’re bound by souls,” said Surya.

At the event
A panel discussion, with Sabitha, a queer activist; Surya and Ishaan, trans couple; Sivasri, an entrepreneur; Gomathi D, a transgender; Kamali, branch manager, Kolapasi, and Sheethal Shyam, a human rights activist, was held where several topics — from establishing livelihoods to seeking acceptance in society — were discussed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp