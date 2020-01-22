Art transforms lives

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Jaya, general manager, NGO Sahodaran, and Sabitha, a queer activist greet each other with a warm hug. The transwomen have a friendly banter as they skim through photographs by P Abhijith, portraying the lives of transgender people from different regions. On Sunday, Raga Sudha Hall was bustling, carrying forward the infectious energy from the first day of Thirunar Vizha (Rainbow festival).

“For once, the transgender artistes were not asked to dress ‘appropriately’ or follow a set of restrictions. The stage was open for them to express their true selves with wholehearted acceptance and encouragement from the audience. The response for our first-time initiative has been overwhelming. Open discussions on sensitive topics circling the lives of transgender persons are brought to the limelight and not brushed under the carpets,” said Srijith Sundaram, director of Kattiyakari and co-organiser of the event. The cultural events were held in collaboration with Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha and Nirangal, an NGO.

Blurring the lines

The second day of the Vizha began with a documentary screening by Kerala-based photographer P Abhijith. The film revolved around Kerala’s first trans couple — Surya and Ishaan. “I’ve been working with transpersons for more than a decade now. Earlier, I used to shy away from them because of fear but now we’re good friends. I read about Surya and Ishaan’s story on Facebook and decided to shoot a documentary. These are stories that need to be told,” shared Abhijith whose photographs on the same theme were also exhibited in the hall.

The stage was also open for discussions on the lives of marginalised communities and saw several riveting performances. One such performance was Manjal — about the lives of manual scavengers — by Kattiyakari troupe .

Forms of expressions

Several cultural events were also staged. Danseuse Narthaki Nataraj’s Bharatanatyam performance, where she narrated a portion from Mahabharata featuring the story of Ambai, was one of the highlights. Every session was interspersed with trans persons reading out excerpts from the books penned by members from the community. The day ended with a panel discussion, where Sabitha, a queer activist; Surya and Ishaan, trans couple; Sivasri, an entrepreneur; Gomathi D, a transgender; Kamali, branch manager, Kolapasi, and Sheethal Shyam, a human rights activist, discussed several aspects — from establishing livelihoods to seeking acceptance in society. The session was moderated by TN Sankari, co-founder, Nirangal Charitable Trust.

“Life wasn’t a bed of roses for anyone here. Some committed suicide and some were killed. Some of us here survived because we believed we could beat the negativity. The common questions we encounter are on our sexual lives and how sex reassignment surgeries work. My answer is straight-forward. What sex is to you, it’s the same for us. We have our way of expressing desires. Beyond gender and sex organs, we’re bound by souls,” said Surya.

At the event

