Bid to smuggle rodents, reptiles, primates foiled

Animals found in baggage of man who arrived from Bangkok

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:20 AM

Primates seized at the airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department foiled bids to smuggle primates, reptiles and rodents at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested. Based on a tip-off that animals were being smuggled from Bangkok, the officials zeroed in on Suresh (35) of Chennai, who had arrived by Thai Airways flight TG337. A close watch was kept on his movements and after he collected his checked-in stroller bag, he was intercepted. On questioning, he was evasive. On examination of his stroller bag, four plastic baskets and one cardboard box was found concealed among chocolates and other personal stuff.

On opening the baskets and the box, monkeys, rodents, and reptiles were found. On questioning, he informed that the bag was given to him by someone outside Bangkok airport with instructions to hand over the same to some unknown person here. He was taken outside the airport and the receiver, who approached him to collect the bag, was apprehended. On information given by receiver, search was conducted at residence of the organiser in Chennai. He was detained for investigation.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials identified the species. The primates include two marmoset (Callithrix jacchus); three red-handed Tamarin (Saguinusmidas), native of South and Central America; two Prevosts squirell (Callssciurusprevostii), of which one was found dead. They are native of Thai Malay peninsula. The other were rodents include two Black and Red Eastern Gray Squirrel, which were found dead. They are native of  Eastern North America. Among the reptiles seized include 12 iguanas. 

A customs release said that red-handed Tamarins and iguanas are listed under CITES Appendix II.  The squirells are neither listed under CITES nor under Wildlife Protection Act.  During an inspection, a team of veterinarians from Arignar Anna Zoological Park found three squirrels dead on arrival and rest in healthy condition. The officials of the Animal Quarantine and Certification Service recommended to send back the animals to the place of origin as the passenger did not have any NOC/ DGFT license for import.

Identification of the species

