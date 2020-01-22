‘Collecting case details against fake journos’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday was informed by the State government that number of cases had been filed against fake presspersons and details of those cases were being collected from various districts. A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan filed by S Sekaran, who claimed to be a press reporter, alleging that a former Idol Wing CID IG Pon Manickavel falsified records to get himself appointed as Special Officer to probe the idol thefts. The State government also sought time to file a detailed report on persons claiming to be presspersons.