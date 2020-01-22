Expansions and explorations 

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Pokémon seems to have mastered the art of capturing its fans year after year — with its base snowballing with every new release and announcement. This week’s Pokémon Direct had something exciting in store as well — a YouTube series of the latest Sword and Shield game is underway, along with an expansion to the latest game which is to bring back a bunch of older Pokémon to Galar region. The franchise is also releasing a new, upgraded version of the Mystery Dungeon game for Nintendo Switch! It’s praiseworthy that a role-playing game which started on the simple logic of rock-paper-scissors evolved in creativity by the mass of a hundred Groudons to create a universe unto itself!

Speaking of digging and evolving the ghosts of games past, is another game which involves some minor digging. Graveyard Keeper, which released last year, is a fun RPG which mimics the graphics of the earlier Pokémon games. Graveyard Keeper is available across platforms — and I mean all of them — PC/Mac, PS4/Xbox, Android/iOs. The game is not a sad one as its name would suggest, although it does exactly as its title says. It is a peaceful game that satisfies all your medieval graveyard-simulation needs.

The protagonist finds himself in a dilapidated graveyard after being hit by a car. The characters in the game are surprisingly deep — the talking skull has an attitude, the donkey has strong and questionable ideological beliefs, and the non-playable characters seem to have their motivations (surprising for a simple-looking game).

The gameplay involves managing energy levels and doing a variety of controversial medieval activities like witch-burning and some unsavoury cooking, making a thriving business by illegally exploiting your resources (more on this only if you play the game), and exploring some dungeons. Developed on the lines of Stardew Valley, the completion of the tasks are not strictly time-bound, and the storyline moves at a pace that you have control over. I rate the game a whole 500AD out of 10 for forcing me to be patient (I did not go into a loop instant event completion-based gratification), encouraged synonymously by the nice medieval tunes.