Multi-modal complex at Broadway soon?

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Broadway may soon house a 21-floor multi-modal facility complex, that will have 97 bus bays, and parking space for 1,904 cars and 1,820 two-wheelers, to be constructed at a cost of `900 crore, according to the feasibility report submitted by Greater Chennai Corporation to State Government. The first-of-its-kind facility will spread across 9.98 lakh sq feet. It will act as an interchange hub for intra-city buses, Metro Rail, MRTS and para-transit modes of transportation in Public- Private Partnership mode. It will also have a commercial space of more than 90,000 sq m.

“The proposed facility will be integrated on upper-ground (UG) floor level with Metro Rail and people who come to Broadway bus terminus or High Court Metro station can park their vehicles here. With over 40 lakh two-wheelers and more than eight lakh cars in the city, parking issue is getting worse by the day and this is a move to address that,” a corporation official said. Currently, Metropolitan Transport Corporation operates more than 650 services on 70 routes to several parts of the city from Broadway.

According to the report, UG floor and lower ground (LG) floor will be allotted for parking buses. While 53 buses can be parked in LG 44 can be parked in UG. Parking for two-wheelers and four- wheelers will be in the basement and rest of 21 floors will be ultilised for commercial purpose, which is the main mode of revenue. The revenue share from bus operation is only around one per cent. For four wheelers, the parking fee may be fixed at `50 for the first hour and `15 for every additional hour. Similarly, for two-wheelers, it is `20 for the first hour and `10 for every additional hour. City corporation has also proposed three other options with seven floors each.

According to the proposal, the number of bus bays will be anywhere between 80 and 120, parking space for about 1,800 four-wheelers and more than 2,500 two-wheelers.A few years ago, the civic body had planned to build a multi-level car parking at Broadway, but dropped the plan owing to underground Metro Rail works.“Once the government approves the plan, we will call for tenders and works will begin, soon after that,” the official said.