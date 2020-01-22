Home Cities Chennai

No water for a week, Perumbakkam women stage protest 

A week without water, thirsty resettled families stage protests, call for TNSCB to act

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to lack of water supply for nearly a week, about 50 women from the Perumbakkam resettlement colony staged a protest outside the TNSCB office in the locality on Tuesday. 

A video shared by residents to Express showed that the group of people stood outside the office and refused to leave until the water supply was restored. They were also seen arguing with officials.“For one week, there has been no water. They’ve not filled the sump and whenever we asked, they said there’s no water,” lamented R Kamala, a resident of Perumbakkam, who was part of the protests.

Photos for representation  

Broken pipes 
The residents said that the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board did not arrange for Metro Water services too. “There are around 96 families in a block and each family has five members. Without one drop of water supply, we have suffered enough,” she said.

Residents alleged that all the Metro Water pipes were broken in the terrace and water was seen leaking in abundance. They also said, even when there is a water supply, it comes only for one or two days a week.
This has been a persistent issue and TNIE had reported last year on how residents had suffered without water and electricity in Perumbakkam. 

As lifts were also not working, the families found it difficult to climb four or five floors carrying water pots to clean their houses.Meanwhile, TNSCB officials told Express that water supply has been resumed after the protests and they will ensure no further problem arises.

Evictions in the pipeline
 Officials plan to evict more families from the banks of Cooum. On Monday, a demolition drive began near Island Ground’s Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and Indira Gandhi Nagar. The evictions were stalled early January after stiff resistance from people who had asked for four months extension till the end of the academic year. Since last month, more than 500 people have been evicted and around 1,500 families are yet to be evicted from the locality — one of the oldest and largest slums situated alongside the banks of Cooum River.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water crisis Perumbakkam tenements Broken pipes Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp