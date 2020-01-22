Home Cities Chennai

Veganism — a planet-friendly diet

Going vegan is trending and many famous athletes, sportsmen and celebrities are making the switch.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going vegan is trending and many famous athletes, sportsmen and celebrities are making the switch. While there are many health benefits to a completely plant-based diet — there are many environmental benefits as well. For many years, it has been said that going without meat, egg and dairy has a much smaller carbon footprint. Producing protein from chickens requires three times as much land as producing protein from soybeans — and when we understand that the Amazon wildfires were caused by humans clearing the forest for animal agriculture it makes an even more compelling case for consuming the grain ourselves —  instead of funnelling it through animals on farms first. The protein from pork requires nine times as much land to harvest than from soy and beef requires 32 times as much land than soy for the same weight of protein. 

The other resource is water. If you eat red meat, you’re responsible, on average, for the consumption of 15,000 litres of water a day. Apart from using resources like land and water, animals also emit a lot of waste into the environment. A typical dairy farm which produces milk and has 5,000 cows can also produce the same amount of waste as a typical tier-2 city with a population of approx 1,000,000 people — like Tiruchy or Chandigarh for example. Not to mention that globally cows produce 150 billion gallons of methane every day.

The facts show that a vegan carbon footprint is less than half than that of a heavy meat eater. A person who follows a vegan lifestyle produces the equivalent of 50 per cent less carbon dioxide than a meat-eater and uses 1/11th of oil, 1/13th of the water and 1/18th of the land. A vegetarian has a marginally larger footprint than a vegan and a fish-eater a bit more than a vegetarian. Industrial fishing, however, exploits and depletes our oceans and is literally emptying them out unscrupulously. For every 1 kg of fish caught, almost 5 kg of other unintended marine animals are also caught and then discarded as by-catch.

So how do you make the switch to an earth-friendly diet? Many people think it’s difficult for vegans to eat enough protein. This typically isn’t an issue for someone eating a varied diet and consciously including sources of plant-based protein. Vegan sources of protein really are plentiful and include tofu, soybeans, lentils, chickpeas and beans. Nuts like almonds and walnuts, and seeds like sunflower and pumpkin seeds, also give protein. Substitutes for meat, cheese and dairy are all available using either soy or nuts and come pretty close in taste and texture to the real thing.

By also making vegetables the star of your plate, it is possible to stock up on vitamins (like A and K) and minerals (like potassium). Further, vegetables keep your calories in check and, because they are high in fibre, they can help you feel more satisfied. Watch specifically for some vitamins like D and B12 though — these tend to be harder to find in plant-based sources, but supplements can bridge this gap.So, go ahead, try being vegan for a week, a month, a quarter, a year or forever — it could be surprisingly good for you (and the planet!)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp