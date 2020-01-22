Vidyodaya School’s walls to whisper childhood memories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prayer halls, long corridors and lunch under mango trees. The memories of school days conjure up such vivid images of childhood for Latha Kumaraswami who will be attending her next alumni reunion on January 25 at Vidyodaya School’s auditorium. “The importance of alumni meeting is for old students to come back to school, learn the progress of the institution, network with old friends and share memories. Last year we had a turnout of over 250 people from 1962 to 2019 batches.

The evening saw the meeting and honouring of old teachers and retiring teachers, some lively and colourful dances by the present students and also the awarding of the 12 scholarships worth `1.2 lakh to the current students,” said Latha, executive committee member, Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association.

This reunion has been held every year for over 20 years. This year, the members are planning to give scholarships amounting to `1.44 lakh (`12,000 per student) to 12 students from socio-economically backward families studying in Vidyodaya.

“These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni association for over 12 years and we intend to increase the number and amount every year. Different batches of students also contribute to other annual prizes. It will also be an afternoon of fun and games, nostalgia-filled high tea,” she said.

Vidyodaya is a 95-year-old premier girls school that has always strived to give an all-round, holistic education for girls — focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development. Until 1970, boys were also part of the school till class five. Several well-known and distinguished personalities have graduated from this esteemed institution.For details and passes, call 28340202 or 28345307

Scholarships

