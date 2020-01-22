Work in peace

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of us spend nearly a third of our life at work and so the quality of our life is connected to our experiences there. That is why it is important to have a wonderful workplace that can enrich our lives, provide a sense of purpose, accomplishment and a source for friendships and social connections. But, few of us are lucky to get such an environment, because today with so much of competition around, offices are becoming a highly stressful environment.

Researches shows that positive environments at workplace produce positive benefits specifically to engagement, relationships and health. Conversely, one of the biggest downfalls to a negative or fear-based environment is higher health care costs. According to a popular analytics company, disengaged workers had 37% higher absenteeism, 49% more accidents and 60% more errors and defects. All these figures call for a higher need to create a positive and employee-friendly environment at offices. However before introducing any changes at workplace, one needs to do a reality check first. To start with, let us see what a typical office day is like.

As soon as the day begins, ask someone a customary ‘how are you?’ and the usual reply that comes in is ‘life’s just going on’ as if they are just dragging through it. Many old timers who are always late, order tea as soon as they arrive in the office. As tea is served, they lavishly splurge all the messy information of the day before and blame those who are not present there. Many employees soon pick up a distaste for such colleagues for “not doing their job properly’.

They are just too burdened to peacefully manage with them and succumb to being judgmental, adding more load to their already burdened minds. While criticising things that they have little control on — the sad ways of the world, the corruption at all levels and the wrongs done by other people — they circulate so much of waste and negative energy that the atmosphere in office is hardly left with any zeal and goodwill to make a difference in areas where they really can. Amid this whole negativity, some honest employees, bubbling with creative energy, do put in a great effort but are often disappointed for yet being reprimanded or not being recognised through gestures or perks.

On the other hand over ambitious employees who are always on their toes, sneak into political discussions, play games of jealousy, hatred and animosity to win the race. As a result of all these, while some employees return home tired from the sheer monotony of life, or are stressed out for never getting their due, others are drained out while climbing up the ladder. At home too, where another set of tasks awaits them and people look forward to receiving love. After so many struggles in one day, all that they need is a break. So, they log on to the Internet, or switch on the television and take in high speed negative, wasteful information that unconsciously keeps their battery perpetually discharged. And then another day begins and the cycle goes on.

A place that is buzzing with action should have a positive and zealous environment. Very few of us today are driven by the joy of working. Not many of us have experienced the pure feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment which springs from doing a task well, on time and with honest intention.

To stay away from negativity, one has to live an awakened life. A life where one consciously creates happiness and pledges to secure it even when situations and people turn adverse. At work place, one must practice tolerance and forgiveness and turn over a new leaf each day. Workplaces have the potential of becoming an extended family if relations are nurtured with respect and dignity. We must realise that values and human touch are the core of our being and unless our work culture is inclusive of them, our lives may get dried out over time.