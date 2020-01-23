Actress accuses husband of rape, harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old actress-cum-beautician has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband locked her up and raped her. She also charged that the man cheated her of several lakhs. The victim said she met the suspect in 2014, when she was acting in a movie and was running a beauty parlour in Anna Nagar.

“At the time she was separated from her first husband and staying with her two sons. She fell in love and married the man without knowing that he was already married,” police said.

The suspect allegedly harassed her and cheated her of Rs 25 lakh which she received from her parents apart from about 100 sovereigns.

“In 2016, the woman came to know about her husband’s first wife and she left him. However, a year later they again started to live together,” the officer added. She filed the complaint with Tirumangalam AWPS and claimed that the man confined her to a room and raped her at least six times a day. She also claimed that he filmed her and used the videos to threaten her.

Book store owner found dead in well



Chennai: A 37-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in a well near the Guduvancherry bus stop on Wednesday. Devakaran, the victim, runs a book store at Moore Market and resides at Guduvanchery. “Two days ago, he left home for work and did not return,” said a police officer. The police suspect he could have slipped and fallen into the well. A probe is on.

Woman found dead with strangulation marks



Chennai: A 22-year-old woman was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck at her house in Manimangalam on Tuesday evening. The victim, Kareena Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha had moved to Manimangalam two years ago and stayed with her friend Ranjitha Kumari in a rented house at Padapai. “They worked in a private bike manufacturing company at Sreperambudur.

On Tuesday, Kareena told Ranjitha that she was going to meet her boyfriend and took leave from the company,” said a police officer. Ranjitha returned home in the evening and found Kareena dead.