Home Cities Chennai

Actress accuses husband of rape, harassment

A 39-year-old actress-cum-beautician has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband locked her up and raped her.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old actress-cum-beautician has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband locked her up and raped her. She also charged that the man cheated her of several lakhs. The victim said she met the suspect in 2014, when she was acting in a movie and was running a beauty parlour in Anna Nagar.

“At the time she was separated from her first husband and staying with her two sons. She fell in love and married the man without knowing that he was already married,” police said.

The suspect allegedly harassed her and cheated her of Rs 25 lakh which she received from her parents apart from about 100 sovereigns.

“In 2016, the woman came to know about her husband’s first wife and she left him. However, a year later they again started to live together,” the officer added. She filed the complaint with Tirumangalam AWPS and claimed that the man confined her to a room and raped her at least six times a day. She also claimed that he filmed her and used the videos to threaten her. 

Book store owner found dead in well

Chennai: A 37-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in a well near the Guduvancherry bus stop on Wednesday. Devakaran, the victim, runs a book store at Moore Market and resides at Guduvanchery. “Two days ago, he left home for work and did not return,” said a police officer. The police suspect he could have slipped and fallen into the well. A probe is on. 

Woman found dead with strangulation marks

Chennai: A 22-year-old woman was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck at her house in Manimangalam on Tuesday evening. The victim, Kareena Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha had moved to Manimangalam two years ago and stayed with her friend Ranjitha Kumari in a rented house at Padapai. “They worked in a private bike manufacturing company at Sreperambudur.

On Tuesday, Kareena told Ranjitha that she was going to meet her boyfriend and took leave from the company,” said a police officer. Ranjitha returned home in the evening and found Kareena dead. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp