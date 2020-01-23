Bakers take the cake

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nitisha Umesh – CrEatables

Upon moving to the United States in 2008, Nitisha Umesh soon found the astonishing lack of eggless cakes to be quite upsetting. Taking matters into her own hands, and we mean literally, she decided to learn the art of baking. After batches of practice cupcakes, most offered to the local Jain Temple in Delaware as prasadam, she found her footing in fondant and custom cake decorating. “I’ve always been quite creative with my hands, and clay modelling was a favourite growing up. It’s funny how that’s translated into fondant modelling and cake decoration,” she says.

A mother of two, Nitisha’s time and attention are constantly in demand, and hence she admits to being very selective in picking orders. “For me, every cake I bake and decorate has some sort of a story attached to them. I don’t just bake for the sake of it,” she adds. Owing to the very vividly detailed custom cake orders that she undertook in the USA, Nitisha’s fondant skills have reached a level of their own. Her expertise in crafting fondant human dolls, with expressive faces, has set her apart in the market. “I call myself a cake artist rather than a home-baker and it makes me happy when clients still have the fondant cake-topper pieces I made for them,” she says.

A competitive baker who participated and won various prizes in the Great American Cake and Wedding competition, she is not one to shy away from challenges like baking and packing 500 decorated sugar cookies for an engagement function or a five-storey cake with intricate and colourful fondant detailing. Nearby, her nine-year-old plays with some modelling clay and by the looks of it, she might not be the lone fondant decorator in the family soon. You can find more of Nitisha’s goodies at @crEatables.

For details, call: 6379485114

Samyuktha Vale – Bake My Day

A visibly well-worn Morphy Richards oven sits in the corner of the Samyuktha Vale’s workspace, that is otherwise strewn with multifarious baking tools and knick-knacks. It is organised chaos, in every sense of the word. As she pulls out a fresh batch of chocolate and walnut cookies from the oven, she mumbles to herself, “This is what happens to my cookies, if I leave them alone even for a minute.” To our untrained eye, it looks warm and delicious, but Samyuktha Vale is no ordinary eye, and that’s what places her in the ranks of one of the top home bakers in the country.

What began as a fun bonding activity between grandmother and child, soon grew into a passion, and finally culminated into a brand called Bake My Day in 2015. “It’s been five years of constant baking, but I still love cake. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it,” she adds. Booked out almost every week, Samyuktha is determined to stand out in the crowded field of home bakers in terms of quality. All her ingredients are locally sourced, except for the chocolate that she imports from Belgium.

“I even have a vegan line now, that came to be courtesy of a friend who quite frankly, annoyed me into doing it for him. I’m very grateful now,” she says with a smile. With signature pastries such as the chocolate fudge buttercream, Nutella panna cotta, and of course, the famous Millionaire Shortbread, it is only fair to admit that the city has not been wrong to have fallen in love with her sweet treats. You can find more of Samuktha’s goodies at @bakemyday_chennai.

For details, call: 9884695954

Vedhavalli Sundar – The Baker’s Box

If you’ve always wanted a Birkin bag but were hindered by its hefty price tag, just get it made as a cake. As Vedhavalli Sundar shows us photos of her latest creation, a chocolate brown Birkin bag cake with gold detailing, it’s as pretty as the original, and what’s even better, you can eat it! The Baker’s Box, started by Vedhavalli to make eggless cakes for her two daughters, soon developed into a busy home business of customised wedding cakes and cookies.

Cameras seem to be the popular cake shape of choice among her clientele and she admits to baking several intricate camera parts and putting them together with fondant. A constant innovator, Vedhavalli isn’t afraid to try new things, one, in particular, being gulab jamun cookies. “My guinea-pigs are still my kids, family and friends. I constantly try out new recipes, and they’re the first to give me an honest opinion,” she says.

“It’s unbelievable that I’ve gotten an award of being ranked in the Top 50 home-bakers in the country. I try to listen to what the customer wants, and give them that exactly. I think that’s also why clients keep coming back,” she says. Vedhavalli puts on her apron and oven mitts when the family has gone to bed. “My creativity is at its best when everything is quiet and I just enjoy experimenting with new flavours by myself,” she adds. The latest creation to come from her kitchen is a rosemilk cake, and we’ll leave her to it to surprise us with assuredly bigger, bolder and better flavours. You can find more of Vedhavalli’s goodies at @the.bakersbox. For details, call: 9884013575

Sushma Rajan – Cake Affairs

A neat row of delicate mini cupcakes, adorned with tiny fondant animal faces sits atop the glistening white countertop. The whole scene oozes of perfection, and that’s exactly what home baker Sushma Rajan hopes will set her apart from her fellow competitors. “I don’t just make fondant and throw it onto the cake. I believe that quality is key to standing out, and hence a lot of time and creativity goes into my fondant figurines and cakes,” she says.

A mom and a full-time home baker, the birth of her baby boy and the consequent celebration of his monthly progress with little cakes, is what led Sushma to the world of baking. Delving into recipes on YouTube and other baking websites, she began experimenting with simple components, that’s now been practised to perfection and has taken the form of her brand, Cake Affairs. Launched in 2013, it’s grown from just custom cakes and chocolates to macarons, tiramisu and mini-cupcakes. “My clients can’t get enough of my red-velvet cakes with a raspberry creme cheese frosting. It’s the absolute best-seller,” Sushma says. Her other signature hot-sellers are the orange and chocolate, choco raspberry, rose cake with paan, and a rasamalai cake.

When asked about her big baking plans for 2020, Sushma tells us with a smile that she’s quite content with where she is right now. “I love being a mom as much as I love baking, and right now I’m happy with the balance. I don’t want to miss out anything in my son’s life and home-baking gives me that, and a little pocket money for some extra shopping,” she adds with a laugh. She’s content with her baking and taking a bite out her brownie, we are more than content as well. You can find more of Sushma’s goodies at @cakeaffairs.chn. For details, call: 8939947874