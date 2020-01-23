Cook without fire at Island Grounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will organise a traditional cooking without fire competition at the ongoing 46th India Tourism and Trade Exhibition at Island Ground, on Saturday.According to a press release, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has also announced prizes for winners of first three places in the form of gift vouchers.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Exhibition on December 22. During the fair, various departments of the state government will showcase their services. The release further said that the participants should bring their own vessels and ingredients for cooking. To register, visit TTDC’s social media pages — Facebook: @ttdc, Twitter: @twttdc, and Instagram: @enchantingtamilnadu. For details, call: 25333333, 25333850, 25333854