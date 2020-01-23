Duo held for posing as I-T officers, robbing bizman of Rs 3 lakh, 10 sovereigns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men have been secured for allegedly posing as I-T officials and robbing a businessman in Nerkundram on January 13.According to police, two men posing as I-T officers and two posing as police personnel arrived at Mohammed Noorulla’s house at Pallavan Nagar on January 13. “Their car had an ‘Income Tax’ sticker. The four men produced fake IDs and said they wanted to raid the house as they had received complaints that undisclosed income was hidden in the house,” police said.

They gang secured `3.10 lakh and 10 sovereigns from the house and asked Mohammed to collect it from their office in Nungambakkam after producing valid documents, the officer added. Mohammed Noorulla immediately contacted Koyambedu police and filed a complaint on learning that he had been cheated.

Based on CCTV footage, police traced the suspects and secured two of them from Tirunelveli. “They are being brought to the city for inquiries. We will nab the other two soon,” the police said. Police also suspect some of Mohammed’s family members to be involved in the crime.