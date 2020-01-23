HC summons official over loop road footpath denial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Dr M Jayanthi IFS, member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) to appear before court for refusing to provide necessary approvals to Chennai Corporation for construction of a four-foot wide footpath on the seaward side of existing loop road in Marina, from Lighthouse till Foreshore Estate.

The Division Bench comprising Justices Vineeth Kothari and R Suresh Kumar while hearing the case of shifting the fish market and also cleaning of the beach observed that the court is not satisfied by the communication filed by the authority and therefore the officer is directed to present before the court on January 29.

The counsel of TNSCZMA to whom the Corporation was directed to get approval for the footpath submitted that as per NGT guidelines the footpath cannot be laid on the seaward side. The bench expressed disappointment over the reply and ordered personal appearance of member secretary.Additional Advocate General SR Rajagopal appearing for Corporation submitted a status report on tailor-made stainless steel carts of 1,352 to be provided to vendors.

The bench retorted, “Firstly the Corporation appears to have taken a decision to raise number of shopping carts from 900 to 1,352. This court had already said even 900 was on the higher side.” With increase in number of carts, the beach will remain congested, observed justice Vineeth Kothari. The bench made it clear that the number of carts should be restricted to 900 and entire tender process complete by March end.

The bench directed the corporation to come with a revised proposal on the fixation of rent, licensing fees during the next hearing.