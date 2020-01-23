Hyperspeed dreams

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clad in a racing suit with stains of mud, Karan Kumar M powers through the snaking tracks at Kuniyamuthur’s racing ground in Coimbatore. After multiple circuits, he comes to a halt, parks his prized possession, a Hero Impulse bike, and walks us through his journey — of hard work and passion — which led him to bag the Best Rider Award at the recent Bandidos Supercross Event at Trissur, Kerala.

“Bike racing is a tough motorsport. It needs high levels of concentration, dedication and hard work. Both physical and mental fitness play a major role. There are times when being part of such races have left me wounded...despite that, my love for it has never decreased. Bike racing is my passion. I want to participate in more national and international tournaments,” shares the racer, who also won the first place in the Beginners level and Novice level in the Supercross Event.

For Karan, practice does make perfect in racing

Every weekend, Karan ensures he practices dirt racing for at least eight hours. “Senior racerss Giri Raj and Sasi Kumar K are my mentors. They have been instrumental in honing my skills and teaching the nuances of the sport,” shares the 21-year-old Automobile Engineering student, who aspires to become a full-time racer. So far, Karan has taken part in 23 state-level tournaments and seven national tournaments.

Soaking in the joy of his recent success, Karan talks about his humble beginnings. “My father, a bike racing enthusiast, introduced me to this world when I was in class 8. I vividly remember the first racing event I attended — it was in Karimotor Speedway Racetrack in Chettipalayam. I was intrigued by it. Serendipitously, a 60 CC motorcycle racing event for children was held as part of the same event and I participated in it. There’s been no looking back,” he recalls.

He spent his growing years watching racing videos on the Internet and honing his skills. At 14, he joined Yugan Motors Club and learned to ride an upgraded bike and later went on to drive in circuit tracks, took part in autocross events and soon started practising for Supercross events. “In Supercross, racers have to cross 11 to 14 dirt jumps (depending on the tournament) and also execute one tabletop jump at the end. I practised for about six months. During the initial days, I slipped several times and had several injuries. But nothing stopped me,” he smiles, adding that he never compromises his safety.

“Sometimes getting injured during the process is unavoidable, but what we do to prevent it, matters. I always wear a helmet, safety gears to ensure I am protected. I insist that beginners should practice hard before plunging into the racing circuit to avoid any slips and injuries,” he says. Karan draws inspiration from Steve Ward, an international road racer. “He is my role model,” he says. “My father feels proud when I bag prizes in racing championships. Though he feels bad when I get injured, he is always happy and supportive about my decision to be part of these tournaments. He is present for all tournaments. That keeps me going,” he shares.

After years of rigorous practice, Karan took part in his first national supercross dirt racing event in 2018. “Every national event will have six rounds of racing and will be held in different cities across India. In 2018, I took part in three rounds — in Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Kochi, but could not participate in further rounds due to personal reasons. In 2019, I took part in the national championship again. The first round was in Coimbatore and I won first place. The other rounds were held in Bengaluru, Nasik, Vadodara and Goa,” he says. The final round is scheduled to take place next month in Pune.

With motor racing being an expensive sport, Karan relies on financial support from friends and family. “The maintenance of my bike is usually taken care of by the club. Travel expenses are managed by my father. But I am looking for sponsors who will be willing to cover my travel and maintenance expenses,” he shares. (For details, call: 9943083810)