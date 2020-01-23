Man’s fingertips reattached

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Gleneagles Global Health City reattached the amputated fingertips of a 22-year-old man in a complex surgery.According to a press release,”The patient injured his right hand while operating a cutting machine. The second and third fingers of his right hand got amputated in the process. The doctors stabilised him in the emergency room before shifting to the operation theatre. Doctors reconfirmed that the tissues and blood vessels were in good shape and then proceeded with reattaching the fingertips.”The release added that the fingers were reattached by a microvascular surgery and lasted for 10 hours.