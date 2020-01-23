Of energies and bodies

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Artist C Krishnaswamy is a man of few words. Resonating with his persona is his artwork which is shrouded with mystery, unlike most paintings that are often believed to be revealing in nature. It’s evident from his paintings and sculptures that are displayed at Ashvita’s art gallery. Krishnaswamy’s artworks have been curated by Sanjana Srinivasan. Titled Primordial Universe, the Chennai-based artist’s first solo exhibition in eight years takes the viewer on a journey of understanding body, language, disguise and tradition. It enables a certain connection between art, the universe and an individual.

The forms in paintings and sculptures resemble the body and its movements. While the pieces seem simple in their execution, there are immense subtleties that come alive when one engages with his work. The paintings are rendered in acrylic and examine the body — possibly Krishnaswamy’s own — in the form of geometric shapes against dark and almost frenzied backgrounds. The sculptures, made from slotted angles, speak to the metaphor in his work, mirroring the ‘hollow’ nature of the body in the use of their material itself.

“I’ve laboured 10-12 months for this on-going art series. It’s a result of my artistic experience, self-realisation and connections with the universe. I’m overwhelmed to explain the process or intention behind the artwork. It’s open to interpretation and holds different meanings to the beholder’s eye,” said Krishnaswamy. The artist has exhibited nationally and internationally.

The titles of his previous exhibitions follow a pattern, that of energy — Tribal Energy (2019), Primordial Particle Frequency (2017), Kundalini (2016), Attractive Energy (2016), and The Impermanent Imperfect Form. “I practice yoga and I’m constantly in pursuit of energies, frequencies and vibrations. These are used to identify the truth of life, forms, shapes and happenings that I otherwise perceive to be in disguise — hidden, felt and subsequently known,” said Krishnaswamy.

This notion of disguise has personal connotations for him. He’s particularly reminiscent of the traditions, rituals and practices observed in his birthplace, Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu, from where he draws insight. “The ritual involves masquerading oneself and offering prayers to the local deity, Draupadi Amman, once a year. I took this masquerade and disguise a step further and wove it into my work. My understanding of the world relies on the fact that everything is in disguise with reality itself being of a questionable nature,” he said. Ask him what next, and he is quick to say that the universe will guide him. The exhibition will be on until February 22 at Ashvita’s in RK Salai. For details, call: 9941016377