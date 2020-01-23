Home Cities Chennai

Two model anganwadis coming up at Ashok Nagar

Chennai Corporation invites private players to use CSR funds

Published: 23rd January 2020

Previous state of an anganwadi at Ashok Nagar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is finally taking steps to rebuild and renovate dilapidated anganwadis in the city. Using Corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, two anganwadis at Ashok Nagar are currently being converted into model anganwadis with world class facilities.

An anganwadi is supposed to cater to six aspects of child development, including supplementary nutrition, non-formal early education, health and nutrition education, immunisation, health check-up, and referral services. However, several centres lack even basic facilities like water, electricity, hygienic surroundings and proper washrooms. There are a total of 1,806 anganwadis in the city. 

The two anganwadis at Mullai Nagar in Ashok Nagar, are being converted into model anganwadis by PKF S&S, a private firm, at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh.“The proposed anganwadi will provide contraceptive counselling and distribution for parents, nutrition education and health check-ups, apart from identification of differently-abled or slow learning children. Our facilities will be on par with private nurseries,” said Santhanakrishnan, managing partner of PKF S&S.

Stressing that anganwadis should not be mere creches where working parents drop their children, Santhanakrishnan added these centres must be an active tool for healthy growth of a baby and a place that hones their skills through early education.The city Corporation had previously planned for renovating anganwadis, but fund crunch proved a hurdle. Now the civic body is inviting private players to adopt anganwadis in the city. The land will be handed over to the private organisation for construction of facilities and the civic body will further take care of maintenance.

“We have designed a catalogue with designs to reconstruct or renovate the centres. The private players who wish to invest CSR funds, and MPs or MLAs who provided funds for the anganwadi can pick the design desirable to them. We have more than five designs each for reconstruction and facelift. They are all child friendly and vibrant,” said a senior Corporation official.

