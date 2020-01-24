Home Cities Chennai

‘All religions have to be respected, not tolerated’

Religion and intolerance do not go together, all religions have to be respected and not tolerated, said renowned Buddhist scholar Samdhong Rinpoche on Thursday.

S Gurumurthy, writer and economist in discussion with Samdhong Rinpoche (left) and Tenzin Priyadarshi (right), on ‘Ethics, Meditation and Wisdom in a Turbulant World’, organised by Maithrim Poshas Trust in Chennai

S Gurumurthy, writer and economist in discussion with Samdhong Rinpoche (left) and Tenzin Priyadarshi (right), on ‘Ethics, Meditation and Wisdom in a Turbulant World’, organised by Maithrim Poshas Trust in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

Religion and intolerance do not go together, all religions have to be respected and not tolerated, said renowned Buddhist scholar Samdhong Rinpoche on Thursday. He was speaking at the panel discussion on Ethics, Meditation and Wisdom, in the city. It is religious intolerance, economic disparity and increase in violence that have caused turbulence, he said.

The panellists discussed how ethics and meditation should be upheld and practised in the post-modern world. “Globalisation is a basic cause for destruction of sensitivity, and it makes people aggressive,” Rinpoche said. Tenzin Priyadarshi of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values said meditation has become a multi-billion dollar industry.

“Even with the spiritual world, we go into it with the consumer mindset of what we will get out of it,” says Tenzin. “A country’s GDP growth does not indicate the wellbeing of its people,” said Priyadarshi.

"We do need an ecosysem nurturing and supporting ethical lifestyle, and we need individuals who will take it up.”

Editor of Thuglak Magazine S Gurumurthy, who chaired the panel, said ethics must fundamentally start from respecting parents, teachers and elders. “An individual developing ethics without an ecosystem of virtues, will promote exception individuals, not ethical society,’’ he said.

