Tata Altroz releases in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Motors’ newest offering Altroz was released in Chennai on Thursday, a day after its release in New Delhi. This is the company’s first offering in the premium hatchback segment, the fastest growing category in the small car segment. The car, compliant with BS-VI emission norms, will compete with the likes of Baleno and Hyundai i20.

The petrol variant of the car starts at Rs 5.29 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 7.69 lakh, while the diesel variant varies from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh. TaMo launched three other fully BS-VI compliant vehicles simultaneously - Nexon (starting at Rs 6.95 lakh), Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh) and Tigor (Rs 5.75 lakh), thus becoming the first manufacturer to introduce four models in a single event.

The first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing Impact 2.0 design language, Altroz became the second car in India to receive a five-star safety rating for adult protection in Global NCAP crash tests. Tata Motors believes that its market share will increase with this launch. Nearly half the cars sold in the country belong to the hatchback segment, and in the past few years, the segment has grown from about 9 per cent to 26 per cent.