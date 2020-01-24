‘Together in solidarity, united than ever before’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of recent protests, Indians from various religions have become more united than ever before, said poet and writer Salma, speaking at a rally against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), here on Thursday.

“Even as the government has passed a law that discriminates a few citizens based on religion, the country has come together showing solidarity and strength in numbers,” she said. Around 200 women, including several students, artists and writers participated in the rally. They demanded that the government roll back the Act. She added that Indian democracy has been threatened by the passing of CAA.

The government is creating a distraction from other pressing issues by introducing a law like this, she said. “The country is already known for its poor safety of women; our economy is poor and our youth are unemployed. People are being distracted from all these issues,” she said. Rania Sultana, a student of Delhi University also spoke about proof of identity.