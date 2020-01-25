Home Cities Chennai

‘Give us a road’, Rail Vihar residents to corporation

One year now, road outside the quarters has still not been laid

Published: 25th January 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

No roads outside Rail Vihar, senior citizens are the most affected especially during monsoons as the road gets slippery | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over a year since the Indian Railway Welfare Organisation (IRWO) handed over the quarters to 300 families of railway employees. However, the city corporation has not laid a road till date.

The muddy road at the entrance of Rail Vihar becomes slippery during rains and vehicles get caught here, say residents. ‘’People fall down going in and out of the complex. The most affected are the senior citizens,’’ said VA Ramamurthy, Vice President of Ambattur Rail Vihar Owners’ Welfare Association (ARVOWA). Though there is an asphalt laid road beyond about 130 metres from the entrance, there have been demands for a connecting road to the entrance as well.

‘’We have requested the civic body, but they are yet to attend to it,’’ M Thangaraj, President of ARVOWA said. He said that there are over 600 vehicles, including both two and four wheelers, in the complex. ‘’It is difficult to navigate in the night, and women find it scary to venture out. It is uncomfortable for students as well to board schools vans that come here,’’ he added.

Adjacent to the quarters are the offices of the electricity board and the taluk administration. There is also an open ground for RTO to conduct driving tests. Many people come here everyday and have to share our brunt too.

A resident, on condition of anonymity, said that the people there had paid charges up to `1.41 crores to Ambattur Municipality, long ago. ‘’The municipality later became a corporation and we don’t know what happened to the funds,’’ he said. The residents also point out the lack of security here. ‘’Recently, a person jumped the walls and robbed a house here. The height of the walls are too low,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has built a park inside Rail Vihar for both residents and the public. However, basic amenities like garbage bins and a connecting road still remain as long standing demands. Officials from the corporation told Express that the demands will be looked into and a solution will be provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp