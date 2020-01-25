‘Give us a road’, Rail Vihar residents to corporation

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over a year since the Indian Railway Welfare Organisation (IRWO) handed over the quarters to 300 families of railway employees. However, the city corporation has not laid a road till date.

The muddy road at the entrance of Rail Vihar becomes slippery during rains and vehicles get caught here, say residents. ‘’People fall down going in and out of the complex. The most affected are the senior citizens,’’ said VA Ramamurthy, Vice President of Ambattur Rail Vihar Owners’ Welfare Association (ARVOWA). Though there is an asphalt laid road beyond about 130 metres from the entrance, there have been demands for a connecting road to the entrance as well.

‘’We have requested the civic body, but they are yet to attend to it,’’ M Thangaraj, President of ARVOWA said. He said that there are over 600 vehicles, including both two and four wheelers, in the complex. ‘’It is difficult to navigate in the night, and women find it scary to venture out. It is uncomfortable for students as well to board schools vans that come here,’’ he added.

Adjacent to the quarters are the offices of the electricity board and the taluk administration. There is also an open ground for RTO to conduct driving tests. Many people come here everyday and have to share our brunt too.

A resident, on condition of anonymity, said that the people there had paid charges up to `1.41 crores to Ambattur Municipality, long ago. ‘’The municipality later became a corporation and we don’t know what happened to the funds,’’ he said. The residents also point out the lack of security here. ‘’Recently, a person jumped the walls and robbed a house here. The height of the walls are too low,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has built a park inside Rail Vihar for both residents and the public. However, basic amenities like garbage bins and a connecting road still remain as long standing demands. Officials from the corporation told Express that the demands will be looked into and a solution will be provided.