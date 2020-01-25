Hindu spiritual fair: 10,000 students sing in chorus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a prelude to the 11th edition of Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair to be inaugurated on January 28, 10,000 students gathered at AM Jain College in Meenambakkam for a singing concert on Friday evening. It was conceptualised around the six themes.

“The students are from 40 different schools across the city and they will sing in 11 different languages including Tamil, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Odisha, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kannada and Bengali. Music is an effective medium to spread message, so we organised the programme to spread awareness on the themes of the fair,” R Rajalakshmi, managing trustee, Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation.

The topics that were touched upon through the songs include conserve forest and protect wildlife, preserve ecology, sustain environment, inculcate family and human values, instill patriotism and foster women’s honour.

A swimming competition was also organised, in which more than 50 students and 15 coaches took part. It was held for different age groups. The winners received cash prizes.