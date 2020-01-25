Home Cities Chennai

Paving the way forward 

Through this conclave, the college aimed to enable the sharing of best practices among educational institutions, a contribution to the larger quality journey in the higher education of the country.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM

Education administrators and policy-makers addressed the audience  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women organised a national-level education administrators’ conclave on the theme ‘Indian Institutions in the Global Top 200 - The Way Forward’, on Thursday. Education administrators and policy-makers addressed an audience of academicians from various higher education institutions. KH Devaraj, former vice-chairman, University Grants Commission, presided over the event. The keynote address was delivered by Mangal Ram Sharma, principal secretary, Government Higher Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Through this conclave, the college aimed to enable the sharing of best practices among educational institutions, a contribution to the larger quality journey in the higher education of the country. The goal is to see India grow into a global destination for higher education. Other prominent speakers at the conclave included P Duraiswamy, vice-chancellor, University of Madras; R Nandagopal, director, Xavier Insititute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Kochi; and SP Thyagarajan, 

professor of Eminence and dean (research), Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. 
A panel discussion on the theme of the event with Rajendra D Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College, Mumbai; A Thomas SJ, principal, Loyola College, Chennai; Swati Lal, principal, Janaki Devi Memorial College, New Delhi; Hanifa Ghosh, principal, Chevalier T Thomas Elizabeth College for Women, Chennai; and Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal, MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was also conducted. 

