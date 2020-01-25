TNIE impact: File plan for lakes’ restoration, orders NGT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE highlighted how four lakes at Medavakkam are polluted by sewage discharge and garbage. The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognizance of the report on Friday.

The tribunal has given two months to the Collector, along with local authorities, to submit a report on plan to revive the lakes. A joint committee headed by Collector will be formed soon. State pollution control board members, secretary of Medavakkam and Vengaivaasal panchayats and a government-appointed lake protection authority will be part of the panel. Also, a thorough quality check to detect pH, BOD and COD levels of water from four lakes must be done, the tribunal said. The authorities must bring quality of water to bathing standards. The article titled ‘City’s lakes filled with sewage and garbage’ was published on January 23.

Responding to the issue, Chengalpattu Collector John Louis had said the issue had been taken up with the chief secretary. “One of the primary amenities the locality needs is an underground sewerage connected to a treatment plant. As this is not in place in areas like Thiruporur, Medavakkam and Sholinganallur, water bodies are heavily polluted. We plan to start work soon,” he said.