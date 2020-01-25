Undisclosed income of Rs 532 crore unearthed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department carried out searches at 64 places in properties belonging to an educational institution, which resulted in detection of undisclosed income of Rs 532 crore. The search and survey carried out across the State over three days also resulted in seizure of around Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash.

While, Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax (Media & Technical Policy) and also official spokesperson of CBDT did not name the group, officials said that the educational group was searched.



“The group has admitted to undisclosed income of Rs 532 crore. The searches have temporarily concluded and further investigations are,” a statement from I-T department said. The search was conducted at the office of the trust, residences of the trustees and key employees of the group, the statement further said.