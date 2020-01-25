Home Cities Chennai

Which witcher?

A month after netflix launched their show the witcher , the gaming community has set out to prove why the game is a much better version than the series

Published: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

In the last month, Netflix successfully influenced a lot of people into watching The Witcher series. Like many, even I have responded to a “Did you watch the show?” with a snarky “No, but I have played a bit of the game and it is way cooler”. Although I have discussed ‘Witcher 3’ before, at the risk of making this sound like a game vs the series review, I will soldier on as to why the game is really, “cooler”.

Anusha Ganapathi

A deeper understanding of the universe

Playing the game consumes a lot of time. A single main event can take hours to complete. Side quests involve a lot of horse riding, multiple deaths, some random encounters and unavoidable detours. Agreed, content these days are best consumed in small amounts.

But if you truly want to understand Geralt better, and the entire Witcher universe, there is no superior method than to walk through the muddy roads and sniff out clues using your Witcher senses, and occasionally ride with Roach (the horse). Although the show is somewhat faithful to the original books, the cultural impact of the games is far greater — and for good reason.

You can skip dialogues

The show will have you think that smiling or talking in any expression that is differentiable from a robotic sorrowful voice is frowned upon in the Witcher world. The reviews will have you applaud at those sparse instances of self-aware dark humour in the show, as if it were enough to diffuse the overall seriousness. If you’ve played the game before, you will understand that pressing need to click a button that will help you skip that dialogue cutscene — because you’ve already read the essence of the exchange in the subtitles.

You choose your own story

Watching the show once you play the game can be a little unsettling — especially when I realise that I cannot control what Geralt says or does next. Does he pluck some herbs from near the tavern? Does he loot boxes that eventually captures the attention of the Nilfgaardian soldiers? Will he lose another game of Gwent? Who knows?! Although I am not particularly good at the card game, and the game does feature some of the characters from the game’s deck: I rate the game a Gwenty out of ten, because its strategic logic can potentially outweigh the entertainment you would get from the books and show combined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp