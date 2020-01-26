Once a pristine lake, Kovilambakkam, now just a cesspool

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once spread across 180 acres and brimming with water, Kovilambakkam lake is now crying for attention with sewage overflowing and most of the lake occupied with plastic waste. “The panchayat workmen dispose of mounds of garbage in the lake premises, everyday. Despite major protests two years ago, the lake continues to be exploited. Now, the lake is spread across approximately, 130 acres, but not even a part of it is clean,” said J Sankar, co-ordinator, Federation of Sunnambu Kolathur Residents Association.

A storm water drain connected to the lake to carry excess rainwater only carries sewage. “A lot of encroachers living around the lake have connected their sewage lines to the stormwater drain. The situation has worsened in the last couple of years as more houses have come up. The lake water is green now,” said Ramanathan, a resident.

Mosquito and stray dog menace too has increased. Ramanathan added “As garbage is increasing, more stray dogs are entering and it is only a matter of time, before someone gets bitten. We are armed with sticks while going out. Panchayat officials pay no heed to requests.”

Similar is the plight of other water bodies in the area. Secretary of Federation of Kovilambakkam Associations said, “Three water bodies were desilted by panchayat workmen about three months ago and they are still in a bad state. Despite spending huge amount of money, we are loosing water bodies. Groundwater table is getting worse by the day.” Local panchayat officials told Express that they clear garbage everyday and are looking for alternative places to dump waste.