Home Cities Chennai

Once a pristine lake, Kovilambakkam, now just a cesspool

Once spread across 180 acres and brimming with water, Kovilambakkam lake is now crying for attention with sewage overflowing and most of the lake occupied with plastic waste.

Published: 26th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic and garbage dumped in the Kovilambakkam pond makes the water polluted and a breeding ground for insects | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once spread across 180 acres and brimming with water, Kovilambakkam lake is now crying for attention with sewage overflowing and most of the lake occupied with plastic waste. “The panchayat workmen dispose of mounds of garbage in the lake premises, everyday. Despite major protests two years ago, the lake continues to be exploited. Now, the lake is spread across approximately, 130 acres, but not even a part of it is clean,” said J Sankar, co-ordinator, Federation of Sunnambu Kolathur Residents Association.

A storm water drain connected to the lake to carry excess rainwater only carries sewage. “A lot of encroachers living around the lake have connected their sewage lines to the stormwater drain. The situation has worsened in the last couple of years as more houses have come up. The lake water is green now,” said Ramanathan, a resident.

Mosquito and stray dog menace too has increased. Ramanathan added “As garbage is increasing, more stray dogs are entering and it is only a matter of time, before someone gets bitten. We are armed with sticks while going out. Panchayat officials pay no heed to requests.”

Similar is the plight of other water bodies in the area. Secretary of Federation of Kovilambakkam Associations said, “Three water bodies were desilted by panchayat workmen about three months ago and they are still in a bad state. Despite spending huge amount of money, we are loosing  water bodies. Groundwater table is getting worse by the day.” Local panchayat officials told Express that they clear garbage everyday and are looking for alternative places to dump waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kovilambakkam water pollution
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp