Home Cities Chennai

Lab to incubate new ideas, develop scientific temper inaugurated in school at Chennai's Ambattur

The lab will come up in of 1500 sq mts and will have 3D Printers, robotic equipment, computers and other state-of-the-art technologies.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

MLA V Alexander with Ashis Gupta, Secretary of P J Gupta High School, during the inauguration of ATL Tinkering Lab in Chennai on Sunday

MLA V Alexander with Ashis Gupta, Secretary of P J Gupta High School, during the inauguration of ATL Tinkering Lab in Chennai on Sunday (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For children of PJ Gupta High School, a government-aided school in Ambattur, January 26 was not just about celebrating Republic Day. The Atal Tinkering Lab, an approach by the central government to create scientific temperament and innovation among students, was inaugurated at the school by V Alexander, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Ambattur constituency, on Sunday.

“We want children to aspire and have exposure to state-of-the-art facilities on par with students from top schools in the city. This lab will give them the space to innovate and grow,” said Ashish Gupta, school correspondent.

"It is a step towards building a better future for our youth. It is a hands-on methodology, the need of the hour," he said adding that the lab would teach the students essential 21st-century skills which will help them in developing professional and personal skills. The lab has been set up at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and maintenance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the school annually.

The Centrally-funded ATL is an initiative by the Niti Aayog to cultivate scientific temper among middle school students by motivating them to understand and innovate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). The lab will come up in of 1500 sq mts and will have 3D Printers, robotic equipment, computers and other state-of-the-art technologies.

The criteria for setting up a lab is that a school must have 250 students studying science and out of that 50 per cent must be girls. PJ Gupta’s High school, in Ambattur was started in 1936. The school has been providing free and affordable education to underprivileged children in and around Ambattur for 83 years. It has a strength of 600 students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atal Tinkering Lab Chennai innovation lab
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp