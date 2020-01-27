Metro Water staff hacked to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Metro Water employee was hacked to death in an apparent road rage incident in Oorapakkam on Sunday night.The deceased identified as G Boopathi (40) of Chengaiammankoil drove autorickshaw in his spare time. “On Saturday night, the victim was on Kilampakkam-Athanur Road with his friends Arumugham of Karanaipuduchery and Seenu of Oorapakkam when he got into a fight with two men on a bike. In a fit of rage, the duo allegedly slashed the neck of Boopathi. Guduvancherry police is probing.