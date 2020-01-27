Metro Water staff hacked to death

CHENNAI: A Metro Water employee was hacked to death in an apparent road rage incident in Oorapakkam on Sunday night.The deceased identified as G Boopathi (40) of Chengaiammankoil drove autorickshaw in his spare time. “On Saturday night, the victim was on Kilampakkam-Athanur Road with his friends Arumugham of Karanaipuduchery and Seenu of Oorapakkam when he got into a fight with two men on a bike. In a fit of rage, the duo allegedly slashed the neck of Boopathi. Guduvancherry police is probing.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sheena Bora was strangulated to death, says AIIMS forensic expert
Shaheen Bagh drama: 'UN team' to 'Guinness record'
Anti-CAA protests: Dushyant Dave, Indira Jaising deny receiving PFI funds
EU parliamentarians should also speak against atrocities on minorities in Pakistan: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Akshay Kumar reveals new release date for 'Bell bottom'