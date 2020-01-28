10k students perform yoga

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 10,00 students from 30 schools performed yoga asanas as part of the precursor events to the 11th Hindu Spiritual Fair, at A M Jain College in Meenambakkam on Monday. The youth performed Sri Krishna Samskara, a mass thematic programme, in the presence of ‘Yogakala Bharathi’ V Balakrishnan, founder of Ozone Yoga in Coimbatore. He is also the son and disciple of Yogini Padma Shri V Nanammal. Nanammal, who passed away last October, was India’s oldest yoga teacher and has trained more than one million students over 45 years.

In between asanas, slokas from the Bhagavat Gitta was also chanted. About five asanas to balance the body were rendered including Garudasana (eagle pose) and Vrikshasana (tree pose). Other asanas performed were Gajasana (elephant pose), Gomhukasana (cow face pose), Pada Hastasana (standing forward bend), Matyasana (fish pose) and Makrasana (crocodile pose). The students, who were from classes 6th to 9th, performed asanas without a break for 50 minutes.

Secretary of Vivekananda Education Groups MN Vekatesan was present in the event among parents and teachers. Earlier on Monday, under the title ‘Tiranga Cyclathon’, a cycle rally was conducted in Ennore to promote awareness of nature and saving animals. Boys and girls in the age.

50-minutes performance

