Bengalis in Chennai gear up for Saraswathi Puja

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People dressed in vibrant shades of yellow, a decadent spread of authentic snacks and sweets, aromatic preparations of the famous khichudi, sheera and saffron rice, music and whatnots — welcoming the ‘King of all seasons’ — Spring, and the Goddess of learning, Saraswathi... Bengalis who have made Chennai their home are gearing up to celebrate Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) on January 29.

Arindam Dutta, an IT professional who has been living in the city for six years says that he celebrates the festival with the same enthusiasm as he did back in Kolkata. But the difference is that it isn’t an official holiday in Chennai, he says. “In Bengal, Saraswathi Puja is a closed holiday for everyone. Since we live in Chennai, we have to balance work, school/college while celebrating the festival,” he shares.

While the South celebrates Saraswathi Puja during the nine-day Navarathri festival, Bengalis take this time of the year to celebrate the Goddess, initiate new a phase in their lives and mark the arrival of spring. “Traditionally, during the festival, we do not touch our books or work. But, we have had to make alterations to the traditions since we live in Chennai. Children go to school and we have work which cannot be avoided. We consider the festival auspicious, especially to formally introduce children to new forms of education, art and arts,” he details. “Bengalis call the tradition Hathey Khori. The puja begins at 10.30 am on the day of the festival,” he adds.

For people from the community who live away from their home, the elaborate food spread is something to look forward to. Sticking to their roots, a traditional khichudi — a blend of rice, lentils and vegetables is prepared. “Khichudi is a constant feature in the menu during Bengali festivals. Labra is a mixed vegetable delicacy that is made especially for this puja. Traditionally, Bengalis don’t eat non-vegetarian food or add onion and garlic on any puja,” says Dutta.

This is a time of revelry — one that’s to be shared with people from different communities. For instance, the Dakshin Chennai Prabasiya Cultural Association has roped in Basanta, a chef from Odisha to prepare food for the festival; the organisation’s vice president Jaipal Menon is a Malayali who grew up in Bengal. “There are people from various communities in our organisation and they will also part of the celebrations. I grew up in Kolkata and so I feel I am more of a Bengali,” says Menon. The Association will be hosting a feast on January 29 at the Mantri Padur, OMR. “The feast will be open to public at 12.30 pm,” he shares.

Mukul Dasgupta, secretary of the Dakshini Society, Anna Nagar, says that celebrating this festival here is different from celebrating it in Kolkata. “It’s a carnival in Bengal. Everyone in town would be out in the streets pandal-hopping. Here, on the other hand, we are fewer people and we have to find a place to do our puja,” he says, adding that Bengalis associate Saraswathi with the colour yellow. “That will be the colour of the day,” he says. The Society will conduct its puja on Wednesday at 10.30 am, after which the community will all gather at 7.30 pm for a feast.