Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I am interested in transferring the dry land of 4,360 sq ft of my ancestral property in Sirkazhi, Nagapattinam district, to a party for the loan amount of `250 taken by my late mother on a stamp paper of Rs 50 in 1974 (Unregistered) duly signed by me, her only son. Now I understand that the party is not interested in any regularisation and wants to retain the land for use as per old unregistered document without spending any amount for regularisation.

The party says that the available land is only 1,000-1,500 sq.ft. and not 4,360 sq.ft, since the government has laid down roads in the land. No land acquisition notice has been issued by the Tahsildar to the owner and no details are available in Taluk office as confirmed.

The party wants to enjoy the land without any regularisation and retain the land for use. Can I ask the government to take over the land free of cost for using any welfare schemes? If so, can any legal action be taken against me by the party? I have also been paying the dry land tax based on the patta without any document with me. Can I stop the payment or do I need to continue paying the same?

— N Subramanian, Chennai

After having lost touch with your land for the last 45 years, I do not know why you now suddenly seem to be active about the said land. You don’t even know where your land is situated and are raising some theoretical questions. Since you are also thinking of offering the land to the Government free of cost, you can also give it to the person in possession who at least gave some loan to your mother a long time ago. Your case is totally barred by limitation and whether it is 1,000 sq ft or 4,000 sq ft, it is immaterial at this point in time.