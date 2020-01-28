Higher Edu Secretary transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday transferred Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma as Secretary/Commissioner of Archives department. He will be replaced by Selvi Apoorva, hitherto Secretary/Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research. Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Santhosh Babu who has sought voluntary retirement on personal grounds has been relieved from the post of Information Technology Secretary. However, he will continue to function as the CMD of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation.

D Manikandan, on inter-cadre deputation, will assume charge as Joint Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department. He replaces D Ravichandran who will be taking over as MD of Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation Limited (TANFINET). MS Shanmugam, hitherto MD of TANFINET, has been transferred as Commissioner of Museums.

KP Karthikeyan, Executive Director, Guidance Bureau, will join as executive director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, executive director, TIDCO, will assume charge as the executive director of Guidance Bureau.