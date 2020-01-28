Kilpauk’s gully gets a new resto-bar   

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lights, camera, action, and for Gully Baar it’s showtime as the newest resto-bar in the city. A quick look around, and it’s easy to note that the eatery captures the ambience of an American underground diner — black leather booths, wooden high chairs against a red brick bar, and dim lighting. But that’s not all. The decor on the walls stay true to the restaurant’s cinematic influences, with an eclectic mix of posters from Hollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood. The huge mosaic of photos on the main wall, featuring Rajinikanth, Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney, to name a few, proves our point exactly.

Not surprisingly, the menu also mirrors the diverse influences with a play on various cuisines. “Our menu is a fusion of the Continental, Chinese and Indian styles of cooking. The scotch egg with the makhani gravy and the malai paneer with mushroom ragu are examples of the playful culinary fusions that we wanted to have on the menu,” said Sasikumar, head chef at Gully Baar.

Offering an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, one of the signatures is the bolognese with a sunny side up, the oozy egg yolk pairing well against a tangy, albeit a little sweet, minced meat. The panko crumb-coated scotch egg with the creamy makhani gravy might be a little shocking on the palate for some, but if you like it, you’ll really like it.

The baked fish with basil crumbs and the cilantro chicken are mildly flavoured. As for the vegetarians, the mushroom chukka is a dish with classic South-Indian flavours, and the Broccoli cheese balls, masking the guilty pleasure of gooey cheese with an occasional hint of broccoli. The fruit mocktails, especially the kiwi and peach cooler gets an honourable mention. Having just launched, Gully Baar may have brilliant decor inspirations but is yet to find its groove with the food and drink.Gully Baar is located in Kilpauk. Priced at `1,200 for two. For details, contact: 66205741