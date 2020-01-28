Home Cities Chennai

Number of bird species on decline, say watchers

Published: 28th January 2020

Naturalist Sunjay Monga addresses the gathering after the Chennai Bird Race | Express

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Happy to see the number of participants rise, organisers of the Chennai Bird Race observe with concern that the number of species is on the decline. The 13th edition of the annual event organised by Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS), where enthusiasts go looking for birds in the city, was held on Sunday. With a mix of men and women of different ages divided into groups of four, the Bird Race had a record 56 teams this time.

The MNS has been noticing a rise in the number of schoolchildren which was a feature this time. The official count of the species listed on the day of the Bird Race has come down to 171 from 185 last year. Places like Kelambakkam backwaters or Pallikaranai marshlands have stopped attracting a number of varieties they used to. According to seasoned bird-watchers, ducks like garganey and common teal, another type of wader called the pied avocet are among the ones that have gone missing. For the first in the history of the bird race, the black-tailed godwit was not seen at all. They feel rampant urbanisation and the shrinking wetland are among the reasons.

“Conservation doesn’t mean only the tiger or forests. For birds in India, the wetlands and open grasslands are important habitats. We see these places disappear at an alarming rate. Unless this is addressed, we will probably see fewer birds in the coming years,” said Sunjay Monga, the man behind the concept of Bird Race, which is held in different cities. The veteran naturalist has recently been part of a study that shows a grassland bird called the lark has disappeared from Greater Mumbai.

Other than white wagtail and grey wagtail, there were nothing notable.  Dr S Paulraj, chairman of Chennai Snake Park and retired IFS officer, felt the need is to create awareness. “One reason birds are disappearing is lack of food. They need insects, reptiles and fish. We have to create areas where all can thrive. Then only will we be able to make sure that the birds are there in numbers.”Usually a happy occasion made happier by the presence of HSBC as sponsor and Tata Chemicals as co-sponsor, the Chennai Bird Race ended on a different note this time.

Comments

