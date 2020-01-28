Savouring art in public

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : At the entrance, you are greeted by a wooden-block man adorned with chess pieces. A little way in is a metallic bust on a shrouded pedestal. Off to its left is a meshwork wall of faces. There is a plastic fish, a window of nostalgia and a giant multi-textured sewing machine, among others. All this art was not lining the walls of a gallery or the quiet corners of a museum. Keeping in line with the world’s recent history of bringing art back to the public space, these installations found a place in the bustling spaces of VR Chennai — thanks to Madras Art Guild’s second foray in the city.

This time around, the venture has only gotten bigger and better, says Sumi Gupta, curator for the Guild. “This year, we have many more collaborations. It is a great mix of senior artists and emerging artists. We have National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) celebrating their 25th anniversary. They are marking it with a first-of-its-kind fashion show with wearable art. All the art — installations, fine art — is around the theme of sustainability. Chennai Photo Biennale, students’ workshop, Oh Scrap’s workshop, Indian Garbage Collective’s installations are some of the things to look out for,” she details.

Armed with the mission to connect the artist and his work with the common public, the Guild has opened up for more space for student artists this year. It has on display installations by the students of Government Fine Arts College and Kumbakonam Arts College. Staying tuned to the recent political climes that have rendered many banner artists jobless, the Guild has roped them in too (from Chennai and Puducherry) for the show. “The whole idea is for people to engage with the art and this year we find that there is a lot more engagement. People are already looking forward to the next edition,” exclaims Sumi.

Installations

This season, the Guild began its month-long exhibit with the unveiling of its signature Car Art. Gita Hudson, who had worked with the themes of the five elements to make the expo’s Red Car a stand-out installation, says that the Guild offers a win-win situation for the artists and the public. While the former gets a space to showcase their work, the people get to begin their learning curve and be introduced to the art of their city. For this purpose, there could be no better place than the mall, she remarks.

With everyone wanting to hang out at the mall, placing the artworks here could pave the way for many a conversation about the world around us, she adds.The installations and fine art exhibits at VR Chennai will be available for public viewing till February 23.