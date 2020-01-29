4 killed in accidents on outer ring road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were killed in separate road accidents on the Outer Ring Road stretch in Minjur on Monday. In the first incident, Vinoth (20) of Tondairpet, who worked as a bike mechanic, was going to his uncle’s house along with his friends, Karthik and Abishek, when a private college bus knocked them from behind when they reached Avadi, killing Vinoth on the spot, said a police officer. The passersby rushed them to the Avadi government hospital. They have now have been shifted to Kilpauk government hospital. The bus driver, Jayapal, has been arrested.

In another incident, Kamala Kannan (37) of Tiruvallur, who worked as a junior engineer at the Ennore Thermal Power Plant, along with his friend Saran Raj (27) of Tambaram, was travelling on the 400 feet road. “As they were nearing Avadi, Kamala Kannan who was driving the car, lost control and rammed the central median,” said a police officer. The duo suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Avadi, where both were declared brought dead.

In yet another accident, Dinesh (25) of Thirunandriyur, who worked in a finance company, was also riding on the same stretch when Kannan (32) of Thirumullaivoyal, who was riding his bike collided head-on with Kannan. The duo suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Dinesh succumbed. Poonamallee traffic investigation have registered a case.A senior police officer said it was the negligence of the victims that caused accidents.