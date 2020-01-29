Ayanavaram rape case verdict to be given on  Feb 1

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Verdict in the Ayanavaram rape case will finally be delivered on February 1. Arguments in the case concluded on December 6, and the orders were reserved. The trial began on November 13, 2018, just months after the incident came to light.

In June that year, a class VII girl informed her sister that she was suffering from acute stomach pain.

She later also confessed to her sister that she was gang-raped by a few men working in their apartment.

A whopping 17 men in the age group of 25 to 66 were arrested in connection with the case. It included people working as plumbers, security guards, and housekeeping staff.

They allegedly spiked the girl’s soft drinks with sedatives and then raped her. She was also blackmailed, the prosecution submitted in the court when the trial began on November 13. As per latest legal amendments, a maximum penalty of death sentence can be awarded to convicts who rape minors below 12 years.