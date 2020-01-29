Bridegroom cuts cake with machete, invites trouble 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly-wed man has landed in trouble after a video of him cutting cake with a long machete at his wedding ceremony in Thiruverkadu went viral. Though the police have received a complaint, they are yet to arrest the man and his friend who were dancing with the machete at the marriage hall.

Bhuvanesh (23), the bridegroom, of Karumariamman Koil Street in Thiruverkadu was the route thala for his bus when he was studying at Pachaiyappa’s College. The other suspect, Mani, is a college student. He is absconding since the video went viral. After the wedding reception Sunday, the video went viral on Monday after which the police reached Bhuvanesh’s house.

“Bhuvanesh’s father had seen the video on TV and was beating him up when we arrived at his house,” said a police officer. “They had to go to the bride’s house for dinner, but ended up coming to the station.” Bhuvanesh, a history graduate, is now employed at a private company in the city.

“Bhuvanesh had invited his friends, including juniors, to his wedding. They came with a cake and few machetes, to honour their friend in a unique way,” the police added. In the video, around 30 youngsters are seen celebrating at the reception. The men brought a cake for the couple to cut, and handed them a three-foot machete. The 29-second video shows the gang of friends surrounding the couple on the wedding stage and shouting slogans. Bhuvanesh’s wife who seems to be clueless in the video and enjoyed lifting the machete with him at the ceremony was shocked after police took her husband to the police station.

Earlier, a few law graduates were also warned for celebrating birthday by cutting the cake with machetes in the open. This trend started after a video of gangster Binu Papachan celebrating his birthday, in the same manner, went viral a few years ago.