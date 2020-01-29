Chennai police to explain modalities on banning peaceful protests: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Tuesday called for the record of prohibitory orders issued by Chennai police being made public. The court was hearing a plea from advocate and social activist Gayatri Khandhadai over the consecutive promulgation of prohibitory orders banning protest against CAA.

Khandhadai said such prohibitory orders are against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and prayed the court to call for the record of the order issued by commissioner dated January 13, for 15 days and quash the same as illegal and unconstitutional. Even when peaceful protests were conducted, the police carried out arrests under section 41(2), that validates prohibitory orders issued by the police department. Only after repeated demands, such an order was shared with the protestors, said the petitioner.

When the plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice P Rajamanickam, the petitioner argued that the authorities have to publish such an order widely. Recording the same, the court directed the prosecutor to get instructions from city police as to the modalities in which such orders are published to the public. The plea was adjourned to January 30.

Apply early to protest

According to an order under Sec 41 of the City Police Act 1888, issued by city commissioner AK Viswanathan, for any fast, human chain, meeting, assembly, procession or demonstration, for a period of 15 days, starting from 6 pm on January 28 to 6 pm on February 12, participants should apply 5 days earlier to enable processing of requests.