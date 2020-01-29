Coconut milk 101

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A subtle sweetness, creamy texture and thick consistency. Extracted from the white flesh of mature brown coconuts, coconut milk is popularly used as a taste-enhancer in pan Asian and a few traditional cuisines. But did you know that coconut milk is loaded with health benefits? Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, a private practitioner, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing, walks us through the miracles of including coconut milk in our daily diet.

Myths

Coconut milk is rich in good fat. It has high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which is said to be good. It lowers the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol which is harmful for the body. This milk helps in weight reduction contrary to what is commonly believed. Also, a rich source of vitamins and minerals, this milk offers a balanced diet.

Consumption

It’s best to have coconut milk without boiling it to optimise the benefits.

Coconut milk mixed with jaggery is a good nutrient for kids.

It’s the best replacement to fight lactose intolerance.

In unavoidable circumstances, coconut milk can be added after the prepared food cools down.

Benefits

Nourishes the texture of your hair and skin.

Has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties.

It strengthens the immune system.

It’s rich in anti-oxidants.

It increases bone density, has anti-inflammatory properties and is good for arthritis.

It calms your mind and induces sleep.

It’s good for the muscles and the nervous system.

It’s good for diabetes and blood pressure. It helps in healing ulcers.

Rich in iron, it helps fight anaemia.

Rich in zinc, it’s good for the prostate gland.

It reduces body heat.

It reduces premature ageing.

It’s good for the heart and reduces stress level.