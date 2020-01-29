Commissioner of customs honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajan Chaudhary, Commisioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport was honoured with World Custom Organisation Certificate of Merit during the International Customs Day on Monday for ‘Commitment and rendering exceptional service’.

This year’s theme for International Customs Day was ‘Customs fostering sustainability for people, prosperity and the planet’. Rajan was honoured with a certificate by Minister of State for Finance, Anurag

Singh Thakur. Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Dr John Joseph, appreciated the work done by Customs Chennai pertaining to wildlife seizures at Chennai airport.

Wildlife seizures

Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, John Joseph, appreciated the work done by Customs Chennai pertaining to wildlife seizures at Chennai airport.