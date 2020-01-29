Complete all works in next 6 months, Velumani tells civic officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All works, including stormwater drains works and those related to integrated drinking water, must be completed in the next six months, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani told civic body officials during a review meeting at Amma Maligai on Tuesday. He told the officials to expedite works soon and to address complaints in a speedy manner.

“The officials must ensure garbage is collected properly and street lights are working. Water-related problems too must be addressed immediately and broken pipes need to be fixed,’’ the minister said. Meanwhile, Industries Minister M C Sampath on Tuesday, asked Chennai Metro officials to expedite the construction of metro phase one extension. He reviewed ongoing works from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar and also the preparatory works of metro phase two in Chennai. He also learned about the patronage of phase one routes, said a release from CMRL.